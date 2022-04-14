Kushal Badrike Wishes His Sister-in Law on Birthday With a Heartwarming Message

Marathi actor Kushal Badrike recently posted a photo on Instagram of his wife’s sister Sapna Pawar on her birthday with a heartwarming message. The actor, popular in the Marathi industry for his comic roles, shared the message to wish her sister-in-law on her birthday and his fans are appreciating this.

“There are numerous relationships hidden in one relationship. And every level of relationship is different. Our relationship is beyond all of this. You are my friend, a perfect phrase for various relationships. Happy birthday to my world’s most beautiful and brave friend," wrote Kushal sharing a photo of Sapna.

Kushal Badrike is married to Kathak dancer Sunaina. She recently showcased her dance at a Kathak Mahotsav in Delhi. Kushal Badrike shares a great bond with his sister-in-law. He celebrated Diwali last year with Sunaina, children and Sapna. He shared a beautiful picture with them. Sharing the photo he wrote “Best wishes for the festival of lights

Badrike is well known in the Marathi film industry for his brilliant acting and comic timing. He started his career from Marathi plays like Jaago Mohan Pyare and Lali Leela. He delivered hit movies like Jatra in 2006, Maza Navra Tuzi Bayko, which was also released in 2006, Huppa Huiyya in 2010, Bhaucha Dhakka in 2011. He also featured in the comedy reality show Fu Bai Fu which aired on Zee Marathi from 2010 to 2014. He was also seen in comedy talk show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya on Zee Marathi in 2014 and this television series brought him immense popularity.

He was last seen in a Marathi film Pandu. The movie was directed by Viju Mane and featured Bhalchandra Kadam in the lead role. The movie was released on 3 December 2021.

