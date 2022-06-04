Kushal Badrike’s Upcoming Marathi Film Zolzaal's Teaser Out

Actor Kushal Badrike is going to have a good run at the box office with back-to-back projects set for release. Bhirkit, his next Marathi film starring Girish Kulkarni and Hrishikesh Joshi, has already generated a lot of interest on social media. Now, the makers of his second project, Zolzaal, have released the film’s teaser on June 3.

The forthcoming comedy-drama Zol Zaal, helmed by the debutant director Manas Kumar Das, has already sparked interest on social media. The teaser video begins with a brief montage of all the characters, followed by shots of them dancing to the film’s title track, Zolzaal. The song is set to typical Marathi music and makes the audience to shake their legs.

The plot appears to revolve around a palace in Pune, which the Indian government intends to designate as a World Heritage Site.

The film is set to be released in theatres on July 1. The film’s new release date was recently revealed with a poster in which a few actors were seen in the front and the rest of the ensemble striking postures in the background.

Amol Kagne, the film’s lead actor, shared the poster on Instagram. “Amol Kagne Studios next release Zolzaal set to release on 1st July 2022," wrote Amol.

The film is bankrolled by Yukti International Production in association with Rollingdice Association. Popular Marathi actors Mangesh Desai, Manoj Joshi, Ajinkya Deo and Bharat Ganeshpure are also playing important roles in the movie. The film also stars Sayaji Shinde, Isha Agrawal, MTV Splits villa fame Alisha Farer, Supriya Karnik, Priyanka Kholgade and Saisha Pathak in supporting roles.

Apart from Zolzaal Kushal is also awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film Bhirkit, which is set to hit the big screen on June 17.

