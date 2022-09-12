Kushee Ravi Paired With Vijay Raghavendra in Director Devi Prasad Shetty's Next

Actor Vijay Raghavendra and director Devi Prasad Shetty are once again collaborating for the upcoming Kannada film Case of Kondana. This is their second outing after Seetharaam Benoy. The crime thriller will feature Kushee Ravi and Bhavana Menon as female leads.

This will be the first time actor Vijay Raghavendra and Kushee Ravi will be seen sharing the screen space.

Collaborating with Vijay Raghavendra once again, in a recent report director Devi Prasad Shetty said that Seetharam Benoy was a successful outing for both of them. They have developed a strong bond with each other and he finds Vijay Raghavendra a very comfortable actor to work with. This time he felt the subject was tailor-made for Vijay Raghavendra and that’s why they both have come together once again.

Talking about the movie, it has four stories set in the fictional town of Kondana. Vijay Raghavendra will be seen as a diligent cop solving the mysterious case. Bhavana will also play a police officer while Kushee Ravi, who is paired opposite Vijay Raghavendra will be seen portraying the role of a doctor.

Meanwhile, the team plans to begin the shooting this month. Poornachadnra Tejaswi is composing the music score, while Vishwajith Rao will be handling the camera.

On the work front, Kushee Ravi mostly appears in Kannada films. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Ala Ela. Later she made her Kannada debut in 2016 with the film The Great Story Of Soda Buddi directed by Jyotirao Mohit. But she came into the limelight after appearing in the 2020 movie Dia directed by K S Ashoka and made a special place in the hearts of the fans.

