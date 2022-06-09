Kuttrapayirchi to Quotation Gang, Priyamani’s Long List Next Releases

Priyamani is a nationally acclaimed actor who has won hearts with her amazing performances in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. She was last seen in Narappa, which was the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Asuran. Before that, Priyamani was seen in The Family Man Season 2, which was one of the top 10 most watched shows in India.

And now the actor has multiple projects lined up. Let’s have a look at the upcoming projects we will get to see Priyamani in.

Kuttrapayirchi: This Tamil movie is being directed by Verniq and will see Trisha Krishnan in the lead along with Super Subbarayan and Priyamani in prominent roles. It is going to be released sometime this year.

Dhwaja: Dhwaja is a Kannada movie that will see twin brothers Dhwaja and Janardhan being opposite in nature, getting entangled in each other’s lives. Ravi Gowda and Priyamani are playing the lead roles.

Tabla Nani, Veena Sunder, T. N. Seetharam and Divya Uruduga will play prominent roles in the movie. The movie is directed by Ashok Cashyap.

Maidan: Maidan will see Priyamani act in the lead along with Ajay Devgn. The movie will revisit the time regarded as the golden era of Indian football. Along with them, Gajraj Rao and Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing prominent roles in the movie. The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and will be released in 2022.

Quotation Gang: This movie will see Sunny Leone and Priyamani in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Vivek K. The movie will be released in late 2022.

Virat Parvam: This movie hits the theatres next Friday. It features Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Rana Daggubati in prominent roles. The movie is written and directed by Udugula Venu.

Other than these films, Priyamani has signed multiple movies, including Dr. 56 and Syneed.

