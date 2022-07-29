KWK 7: Ananya Panday Seemingly Confirms Sidharth-Kiara, Tiger-Disha's Relationship?

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featuring Liger co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday revealed quite a few secrets as Karan Johar showered them with questions about their dating and sex life. While he asked Vijay about his rumored relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, he also hinted that something is brewing between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. However, the latter did not confirm anything about her current dating status, it was revealed that she dated Ishaan Khatter and also had a crush on Aryan Khan growing up.

Ananya also seemingly confirmed the relationship status of her industry colleagues including Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani. During the rapid-fire round, she was asked about the relationship status of certain Bollywood actors. When asked about Tiger, she said that he knows his ‘Disha (direction)’ hinting that the two might be together. This comes amid reports that they have parted ways.

When asked about Kiara, Ananya gave a reference of a song from Kiara and Sidharth’s film Shershaah. Karan further asked who is her ‘Ranjha’, Ananya stopped herself from saying something but Karan added, “Wake Up Sid" to which Ananya agreed.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar asked Vijay about the rumours that he has been dating Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna. Addressing the same, Vijay mentioned that he is ‘good friends’ with Rashmika and said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created."

Koffee With Karan 7 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The first episode was graced by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh followed by Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The third episode of the show featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar.

