Kylie Jenner Enjoys Midnight Swim In Skimpy Black Bikini With Friend, Strikes Sensuous Poses; See Pics

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner is one of the hottest celebs in the industry. The multi-billionaire businesswoman is an avid social media user, and she often treats her huge fan following to steamy pics and videos. Maintaining the trajectory, just a few moments back, Kylie took to Instagram to post a couple of stunning pictures taking midnight swim in hot water pool and her fans can’t get over them.

The post shared by Kylie sees a series of pics, as she enjoys the hot water bath with her friend in the pool at midnight. The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked hotness overloaded as she stuck sensuous poses for the lens. In the pics, we see Kylie dressed in a micro mini bikini, with her hair tied in a messy bun, and black shades with her friend Yris Palmer. We also see snow laden trees and the freezing cold temperature outside, which made Kylie along with her friend Yris take a dip at midnight.

Taking to the captions, The Kardashians star simply wrote, “Mamis."

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments. While one fan wrote,"Baddddies 😍🔥." Yris Palmer wrote, “♾️🖤." A second fan added, “Travis so lucky."

Recently, during one of the recent episodes of The Kardashains, Kylie spoke up about her saggy boobs and postpartum body. The mother of two shared how she was in love with her body and she felt really good about it when her sister Kendall Jenner asked if she would wear a coat during their trip to Las Vegas. Kylie had mentioned she was not mentally ready to wear a mini dress yet.

Kylie had said, “Nothing’s stopping me. I feel really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like, ‘I love my body’. I’m embracing my PP body - postpartum."

This is not the first time Kylie has opened up about her body and how pregnancy has affected it. During a candid conversation, Kylie opened up about weight gain and shared that her weight fluctuations prompted her to hit the gym to try and get back in shape.

