Kylie Jenner Flaunts Bleached Eyebrows, Strikes Sensuous Poses In Cleaving Baring Tube Top; See Pics

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to post a couple of stunning pics flashing her bleached eyebrows. The diva looked hot in a cleavage baring tube top.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 16:58 IST

US

Kylie Jenner flaunts bleached eyebrows in steamy photoshoot.
American reality tv star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is an avid social media user and she can effortlessly impress her fans with titillating outfits. She often flaunts her skin in rather revealing outfits, leaving the netizens speechless. She has once again left social media users stunned, but not with her clothes but her new look - with bleached eyebrows.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to post a couple of smoking hot pics from her photoshoot as she posed at the backseat of her car. What caught out attention is the business magnate’s ash coloured beached eyebrows, and needless to say she nailed the style. The reality TV star looked smoking hot in a black tube top and matching pants. With cat eye liner on and her hair tied in messy bun, Kylie Jenner looked stunning.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “where we going ?."

RELATED NEWS

Immediately, her post was filled with comments, praising the star for her boldness. One of the fans wrote, “Gorgggggg," another added, “Awesome."

At the same time, several other netizens trolled her for the bleached eyebrows. One wrote, “What with these eyebrows 😢," another comment reads, “I mean ru kidding????." A third social media user wrote, “No bleach eyebrows anymore for anyone, pls."

Recently, during one of the recent episodes of The Kardashains, Kylie spoke up about her saggy boobs and postpartum body. The mother of two shared how she was in love with her body and she felt really good about it when her sister Kendall Jenner asked if she would wear a coat during their trip to Las Vegas. Kylie had mentioned she was not mentally ready to wear a mini dress yet.

Kylie had said, “Nothing’s stopping me. I feel really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like, ‘I love my body’. I’m embracing my PP body - postpartum."

This is not the first time Kylie has opened up about her body and how pregnancy has affected it. During a candid conversation, Kylie opened up about weight gain and shared that her weight fluctuations prompted her to hit the gym to try and get back in shape.

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 05, 2023, 16:33 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 16:58 IST
