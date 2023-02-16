Metallic seems to be Kylie Jenner’s new favourite. The make-up mogul, who has established herself as a trendsetter, is back and how. In the latest pic shared on Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder soaked in the Sun as she flaunted her curves in a radiant gold bikini set and sarong. Along with the pic, Kylie wrote in the caption, “Cherry on top,” presumably hinting at her neckpiece. It is a cherry pendant. In the pictures, Kylie can be seen posing at the camera while leaning back on a table, behind her. It is hard to take our eyes off her.

Kylie Jenner’s love for metallic numbers is no secret. Before this gold bikini, Kylie captivated the internet by dropping a series of pictures of herself chilling by the pool, in a pink metallic bikini number. While sharing the pictures, Kylie called the poolside to be her “happyyyy place.”

In the first picture, the American model can be seen playing with her hair by the pool. Yet again taking in the Vitamin D, Kylie flaunted her envious midsection. It even grasped the attention of Kylie’s elder sister and American media personality Khloe Kardashian, who called Kylie “an angel.” Taking to the comments section, Khloe wrote, “Literally an angel.” American fashion designer Heather Sanders wrote, “Dream Girl,” and ended with a red heart and heart eyes emoticons. The American singer and songwriter Chloe Bailey wrote, “Beautiful.”

Before this, Kylie Jenner shared her daughter Stormi's birthday in the most adorable way possible. She shared a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote, “I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl. this little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you, storm girl.”

