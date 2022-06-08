Kylie Jenner Goes Bold With 'Naked Bikini' Photo, Breaks the Internet With Her 'Free the Nipple' Post

Kylie Jenner ushered in some sexy summer vibes in a recent Instagram post where she sported a bikini top featuring faux nipples printed on it. The 24-year-old seems to have found a way to “free the nipple” and bypass Instagram’s ban on such explicit photographs as she donned French couturier Jean Paul Gaultier’s creation. She sported the trompe l’oeil 'naked bikini' top printed with an image of bare breasts, designed by the French fashion house, and aptly captioned it, “Free the nipple.”

Fans and followers did admit to falling for the illusion in the comments, as one user wrote, “Not going to lie this terrified me.” One follower wrote, “woke up and chose shock value.”

The bikini top is part of a swimsuit which also includes a pair of naked bottoms that aren’t pictured. Part of the latest collection of the French fashion house, the swimsuit line is created in collaboration with stylist Lotta Volkova. Some of the other pieces in the latest collection, include long-sleeve nylon tops printed with a woman’s bare chest and a naked full-length bodycon dress.

Kylie has been spending her summer vacation in Utah, United States. She shared a glimpse of her weekend getaway in the Utah desert last weekend. Dressed in a sizzling hot silver swimsuit, Kylie posed for pictures as she took a boat ride at a lake. She wore a silver one-piece swimsuit with a halter neck style and wore her hair in a neatly tied bun. The youngest Jenner was spotted wearing black sunglasses and accessorised her look with some big bold silver ring stack.

In another picture shared by Kylie, it almost seemed that the celebrity went on vacation on Mars, not literally. The space girl look donned by her only added to the illusion. Sharing the picture on Instagram Kylie added to the caption, “brb (be right back) went to mars.”

Kylie spent her Utah summer getaway with her close friend Victoria Helena.

