Home » News » Movies » Kylie Jenner Oozes Oomph In Sheer Black Dress, Strikes Sensuous Poses For Elevator Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner Oozes Oomph In Sheer Black Dress, Strikes Sensuous Poses For Elevator Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to post a couple of stunning pics in a sheer black lace dress, flaunting her curves. The diva captioned the post "going up?"

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 13:29 IST

US

Kylie Jenner oozes oomph in sheer black lace dress.
Kylie Jenner oozes oomph in sheer black lace dress.

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner is an avid social media user and she can effortlessly impress her fans with titillating outfits. She often flaunts her skin in rather revealing outfits, leaving the netizens speechless. She has once again left social media users drooling as she showed off her curves and busty assets in sheer black dress.

The Kylie cosmetics founder is known for her picture-perfect glam, but recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder ditched the makeup wipes while embracing her edgy side in a perfectly imperfect look. In a series of sexy Instagram pics, Kylie poses in an elevator as she rocks a black semi-sheer floral-print lace dress under an oversized leather jacket by David Koma, styled with a slicked back bun hairstyle and bold red lip. She captioned the provocative post, “going up ?"

Advertisement

Immediately, her post was filled with comments, praising the star for her boldness.

RELATED NEWS

In a follow-up post, captioned, “love you mean it," Kylie shared several close-ups of her sultry look, including a few where her crimson-colored lipstick was smeared all over her face.

The night before, Kylie was spotted in the same lingerie look, pre lipstick smear, at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills.

Well, this isn’t the first time Kylie has rocked a messy makeup look. Last year, the 25-year-old and her sister Kendal Jenner teamed up for a hilarious makeup tutorial video entitled, “Drunk Get Ready With Me." The YouTube clip began with the sisters downing shots of the supermodel’s 818 Tequila in a parking lot before playing around with products from the Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection.By the end of the video, Kendall had smeared blue eye-shadow all over her sister’s lips while laughing uncontrollably.

In a previous The Kardashians episode, Kylie spoke up about her saggy boobs and postpartum body. The mother of two shared how she was in love with her body and she felt really good about it when her sister Kendall Jenner asked if she would wear a coat during their trip to Las Vegas. Kylie had mentioned she was not mentally ready to wear a mini dress yet.

Advertisement

Kylie had said, “Nothing’s stopping me. I feel really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like, ‘I love my body’. I’m embracing my PP body - postpartum."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 22, 2022, 13:29 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 13:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+32PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan Bring Star Power To Filmfare OTT Awards 2022

+12PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Heads Turn With Sultry Mirror Selfie, Check Out The Diva Slay The Selfie Game In These Pictures