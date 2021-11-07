Kylie Jenner Responds to Backlash After Astroworld Tragedy: 'We Weren't Aware of Any Fatalities'

Kylie Jenner said that she and her partner Travis Scott are “broken" and “devastated" by the deaths at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. At least eight people died and hundreds were injured as the crowd surged at the festival on Friday night (U.S. Central Time).

Kylie issued an official statement after receiving major flak for posting an Instagram story of an ambulance attempting to make its way through the massive crowd at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. Kylie, who is expecting a second child with rapper Travis Scott, was at the concert along with the couple’s first child, Stormi. The video was met with severe backlash, with many calling the move tasteless.

8 Dead at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Concert, Kylie Jenner Slammed for Posting Video of Ambulance in Crowd

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or

affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston

community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted," Kylie’s statement read.

Travis Scott also posted on his Instagram account’s story that he’s sending out prayers to the lives lost, adding that he’s been working with Houston authorities. “I’m honestly just devastated," the rapper said. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time."

