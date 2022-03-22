Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Son’s Name Isn’t ‘Wolf’ Anymore; Says ‘Didn't Feel It Was Him'

American billionaire businesswoman Kylie Jenner recently clarified that she and her partner hip-hop artist Travis Scott changed the name of their son. Earlier known as Wolf, the youngest child of Kylie and Travis now has a new name. Kylie shared the news with her followers via Instagram Stories on Monday. The 24-year-old owner of Kylie Cosmetics shared a statement on Instagram Stories that read, “FYI (for your information) our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

On Monday, Kylie had shared a YouTube video documenting her second pregnancy. The half sister of businesswoman Kim Kardashian did not address her son as Wolf since it just read, “to our son."

The video also showed how Kylie’s first child, four-year-old daughter Stormi broke the news to her grandmother Kris Jenner through an ultrasound snapshot. Kris was visibly emotional and described it as the “happiest day" of her life. The video also featured some behind the scenes footage from Kylie’s maternity photoshoot. Stormi was seen kissing Kylie’s baby bump as an elated elder sister. Kylie had also documented her first pregnancy four years ago when she welcomed Stormi.

In her latest Instagram post, Kylie shared some pictures from her maternity shoot where she is seen in a black attire which comes with cut outs exposing her baby bump.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child on February 2.

As of now, fans of Kylie only have to wait to see what the couple names their second child. It can be speculated that Kylie may reveal the name of her son in the upcoming reality show The Kardashians which will be available for viewing on the American streaming platform Hulu. The reality show will take the viewers into the lives of the American billionaire sisters Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner along with their mother Kris Jenner.

