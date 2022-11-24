Kylie Jenner Rocks Tiny Black Bikini As She Takes A Dip In Her Swimming Pool; See Hot Pics

Kylie Jenner is an avid social media user and she can effortlessly impress her fans with titillating outfits. She often flaunts her skin in rather revealing outfits, leaving the netizens speechless. She has once again left social media users drooling as she showed off her curves and busty assets in sheer black bikini.

The make-up mogul on Thursday took to Instagram to share yet another set of bold pictures. She is seen donning risqué black bikini as she takes a dip in the pool.The realty TV star looks hotness overloaded in the pictures. In the backdrop, we see a picturesque view of the mesmerising location. She looks absolutely breathtaking with her wet hair and glossy lips. She captioned the post, “Staycation."

See her pics here:

Soon after the pics were shared,Kylie’s post was filled with comments, praising the star for her boldness. Several fans dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Earlier, Kylie Cosmetics stunned in a tiny black bikini by the brand Heavy Manners as she promoted her latest business deal with GLOW. She shared a carousel of photos via Instagram to celebrate becoming an equity stakeholder and a brand ambassador in the beverage company.For the at-home photoshoot, the mom-of-two wore her long raven-hued tresses down in loose waves. Kylie also made sure her long manicured nails matched the colour scheme of her hair and bikini. The fashion icon took a sip from what appeared to be GLOW’s Mango Apricot flavor while only standing waist-deep in the infinity pool.

“It’s the GLOW® for me. I’m excited to join the @drinkglow team," Kylie captioned the sexy photos. The bikini ensemble is the brand’s “When a Man Loves a Woman" Double String Top ($110) and Side Tie Bottoms ($115).

The former billionaire’s statement on her reasoning behind joining GLOW is stated on the company’s website. “I’ve always been interested in the water and functional beverage category. My ambassadorship with GLOW® is exciting as it allows me to support a product that is revolutionizing the industry," Kylie said. “In the past, sparkling waters have lacked enhancements and functional waters have lacked carbonation." Also joining The Kardashians star as an equity stakeholder and brand ambassador is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, 29.

