Kylie Jenner Shares a Hug with Travis Scott on Romantic Beach Outing; Khloe Kardashian Is All Hearts

American reality tv star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is an avid social media user. The 24-year-old star likes to keep her fans updated by posting glimpses of her personal and professional life. Maintaining the trajectory, Kylie Jenner recently took to and treated fans to adorable glimpses of a dreamy romantic beach outing with rapper Travis Scott.

In the snaps posted by Kylie,we see the Kylie Cosmetics founder getting close with the rapper. Kylie is seen dressed in an all white combination, as she shares a hug with shirtless Travis who donned classic blue denim. Kylie looks ravishing in the snap, as he keeps her shiny locks open. She accessorized her look with a pair of silver bangles. In the backdrop, we see a mesmerizing view of the setting sun and the sky painted in golden hues. Standing in the middle of a beach, as the ocean waves float towards the beach sand, Kylie and Travis gave us couple goals.

Taking to the captions, Kylie dropped a couple of emoticons as she channelled her mood during the romantic date night. She dropped white heart, butterfly and setting sun emoticons along with the post.

Soon after the pictures were posted on the photo-sharing-platform, Kylie’s half-sister Khloe Kardashian took to the comments section to shower love on the couple by dropping heart and butterfly emoticons. Fans too dropped heart and lovestruck emoticons in reaction to the pics.

Kylie Jenner often treats fans to breathtaking pictures, a few moments after posting the pictures with Scott, she shared a couple of stunning sunkissed photographs of herself as she enjoyed the view at the location. She captioned the post by writing, “love like a sunset."

Talking about Kylie and Travis, the rapper went public with their romance at Coachella in April 2017, just weeks after she split from her boyfriend of four years, Tyga. The pair welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018. On February 2, this year, Kylie rwelcomed a baby boy with Travis, according to an Instagram post shared by Jenner.

The little one is the younger sibling to the pair’s eldest child, daughter Stormi Webster, who is now 4 years old. Jenner did not reveal her newborn’s name in the Instagram post but gave a hint in her caption which included a blue heart emoji.

