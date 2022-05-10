Kylie Jenner Summarises The Bond With Her Kids In Heartwarming Video; Terms Them ‘Two Beautiful Blessings’

Summarizing the bond she shares with her little ones in a heartwarming video, American reality TV star Kylie Jenner sent the internet into a meltdown as she shared a heartwarming video with her kids and Stormi and the newborn baby boy, whose name has not been revealed yet.

Taking to Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted an adorable clip that starts from a sonograph that sees her baby resting in her stomach. The next shot is of her tummy as the baby kicks inside her stomach, followed by a frame of Kylie’s silhouette, flaunting her baby bump. As the clip proceeds, it sees Kylie posing for a pregnancy photoshoot in which she starts by holding her firstborn in her lap. The Kardashians star looks breathtakingly beautiful as she flaunts her baby bump and poses for the pictures. The last clip is of Kylie as she holds the tiny hands of her little baby boy, and plays with it. The super cute video showcases the sweet bond Kylie shares with her little bundles of joy.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “ Everyday should be Mother’s Day thank you God for my two beautiful blessings."

Check the video here:

Soon after the video hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the mother and kids.

While one of the social media users commented, “love this so much ," another user wrote, “aaa cute baby ever."

The super sweet video comes on the heels of International Mother’s Day.

For those unaware, the reality tv star shares her two kids with rapper Travis Scott. Travis went public with their romance at Coachella in April 2017, just weeks after she split from her boyfriend of four years, Tyga. The pair welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018. On February 2, this year, Kylie welcomed a baby boy with Travis, according to an Instagram post shared by Jenner.

The little one is the younger sibling to the pair’s eldest child, daughter Stormi Webster, who is now 4 years old. Jenner did not reveal her newborn’s name in the Instagram post but gave a hint in her caption which included a blue heart emoji.

