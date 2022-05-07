Kylie Jenner Turns Up The Heat In Steamy Bikini Pic; Strikes Pose In Middle of Ocean

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner keeps her best foot forward when it comes to her social media game. The Kardashians star who recently stunned her fans with a few romantic glimpses from her beach outing with Travis Scott, seems to be on a photo-sharing spree from the exotic getaway. Recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder treated her 34million Instagram followers to a steamy bikini picture.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Kylie shared a sexy picture of herself as she posed amid the breathtaking view of an ocean and a bright sky. The mother of two seem to enjoy her getaway, as she struck a stunning pose in middle of the ocean. We see Kylie slaying in a beige bikini and flaunting her toned body. With her luscious locks open, the beauty mogul looked nothing less than a supermodel as she gave us Baywatch vibes.

Taking to the captions, the social media influencer wrote, “Happy Girl," and added a string of emoticons as she channelled her holiday mood during the relaxing getaway.

For the unversed, Kylie and Travis Scott have taken took their kids, Stormi and their little newborn baby boy to a beach in Turks and Caicos, reported TMZ. However, the reality tv star hasn’t revealed the location yet.

Earlier, Kylie had shared a couple of romantic pictures with the dad of her babies Travis Scott.

In the pics, the two were seen close to each other as they enjoyed the sunset view. The same day, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share adorable footage of herself, Travis and their four-year-old daughter Stormi feeding lizards. The family looked on in awe as the lizards approached them for food.

The family getaway came days after the rapper’s Astroworld concert incident. During the concert, a crowd surge claimed the lives of 10 concertgoers during the rapper’s performance set on the evening of Friday, November 5.

It spawned countless legal woes for Travis, as well as intense public backlash for his alleged handling of the deadly incident.

As per a report in DailyMail, today May 7, Travis is scheduled to perform his first official concert since Astroworld at the 20K-square-foot nightclub E11EVEN Miami.

Talking about Kylie and Travis, the rapper went public with their romance at Coachella in April 2017, just weeks after she split from her boyfriend of four years, Tyga. The pair welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018. On February 2, this year, Kylie rwelcomed a baby boy with Travis, according to an Instagram post shared by Jenner.

The little one is the younger sibling to the pair’s eldest child, daughter Stormi Webster, who is now 4 years old. Jenner did not reveal her newborn’s name in the Instagram post but gave a hint in her caption which included a blue heart emoji.

