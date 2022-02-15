Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Is Back! Ekta Kapoor Announces Re-Run of Smriti Irani Starrer Show

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when one mentions Tulsi or Mihir? Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, right? Ekta Kapoor’s show that aired in July 2000 was a massive hit. It was one of the longest-running television shows and its characters became household names. After over 1800 episodes in eight years, the show went off-air. However, there’s some good news.

Ekta Kapoor has now announced the re-run of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which young Smriti Irani (who portrayed the role of Tulsi in the show) can be seen welcoming the audience to her house. The re-run of the show will begin from February 16 on Star Plus. Fans will be able to watch it at 5 PM on all seven weekdays.

“Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi (Just a glimpse of this promo makes me feel nostalgic). Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par (connect with this journey with the same love, from Wednesday, 5 PM only on Star Plus)," Ekta wrote while sharing the promo.

The announcement has left fans excited. Several people took to the comment section of Ekta’s post and talked about how excited they are. “Wowwww ❤️yaade taaza ho gyi ektaGod bless you always," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “One of the serials which the whole nation used to watch!"

For the unversed, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in the lead as Tulsi and Mihir respectively. However, Amar was later replaced by Ronit Roy as Mihir after he quit the show. The show also starred Mandira Bedi, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ketki Dave, Apara Mehta, Kamalika Guha, Aman Verma, Hiten Tejwani, Mouni Roy, and Sumeet Sachdev among other actors.

Are you excited for the re-run of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

