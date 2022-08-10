Laal Singh Chaddha 1st Reviews: Critics Impressed With Aamir Khan Film, Call It 'Faithful To Forrest Gump'

Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release on Thursday. While reviewers in India are yet to share their verdict, a few international critics have shared their verdict and it has received mixed reviews from them. Laal Singh Chaddha sees Aamir Khan in the tiular role while Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya play pivotal supporting roles.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions.

Advertisement

Most of the overseas critics have enjoyed Laal Singh Chaddha, with some even calling it better than the original. United Press International reviewer Fred Topel wrote in their review, “Laal Singh Chadda is faithful to Forrest Gump from the floating feather to the plot structure. Since the history is less vital to the narrative, it gives the story itself more weight, with some new thematic context."

Indie Wire’s Proma Khosla praised Atul Kulkarni and director Advait Chandan for incorporating India’s ‘dense and diverse’ history, which the original film did not have to tackle. The review also praised Kareena, Mona and Chaitanya’s performances in the film.

“All of them find the film’s tone with ease, thanks to Advait Chandan’s direction and also the ubiquity of the original. Chaitanya’s scenes with Khan are particularly electric, a chemistry then handed off to Manav Vij as a clever alternative to Lieutenant Dan (Gary Sinise)," the review read.

However, The Wrap’s Carlos Aguilar appeared unimpressed with Aamir. “Not that Tom Hanks’ performance as Forrest could ever be hailed as a paragon of subtle acting, but Khan’s interpretation of the character borders on parody. The exaggerated facial expressions and laughter read as disparagingly theatrical, even if that’s not their intent," they wrote.

Advertisement

News18 Showsha will be sharing its review of the film. Stay tuned!

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here