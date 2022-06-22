Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Has This Advice for Pritam About New Song 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi'

After piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping a teaser of the third song titled ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’ from Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers have dropped an intriguing BTS clip related to the forthcoming song. The clip sees Aamir Khan as he advices Pritam on the new song from the film.

In the video posted on Aamir Khan Productions’ official Twitter handle, we can spot Aamir Khan sharing his words of wisdom to the anxious Pritam. Aamir, who can be spotted in the bearded look, says “I think you are scared that this is old-fashioned music since you have mentioned it a few times. Forget all your worries. There is nothing called old-fashioned or new-fashioned. There is only good and bad music. Be honest about what is required at that moment".

In the caption, Aamir Khan’s team writes “We couldn’t agree more! When you’re honest to the tune, the magic happens✨ PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi #LaalSinghChaddha".

For those interested to know about the song, it features the relationship of Rupa aka Kareena Kapoor Khan and Laal essayed by Aamir.

While Aamir Khan is yet to reveal the name of the singer but now it’s been confirmed that the music for ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’ has been given by Pritam. As fans would know, Aamir is about to release some old-fashioned romantic song on 24th June, 11 Pm.

The last two songs from the Laal Singh Chaddha - ‘Kahani’ and ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’ has touched the core of the music fans. The makers of the film have released both the songs without a music video, putting singers, musicians, technicians, and lyricists in the spotlight.

Apart from Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in key roles. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

