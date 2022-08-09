Home » News » Movies » Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya Visit National War Memorial, Pay Homage To Martyrs

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya Visit National War Memorial, Pay Homage To Martyrs

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2022, 18:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Laal Singh Chaddha team visits the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
Laal Singh Chaddha team visits the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan visit National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, its promotions are currently underway. On Tuesday, Aamir Khan visited Delhi along with his Laal Singh Chaddha cast when the actor also visited the National War Memorial in the national capital.

In the pictures, the team of Laal Singh Chaddha including Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and director Advait Chandan can be seen paying tribute to India’s martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. In one of the pictures, Aamir Khan can be seen interacting with the officials at the war memorial, in another clicks Naga and Mona can also be seen offering their tributes. Not many people know that Mona Singh’s late father Jasbir Singh was also a retired colonel in the Indian Army.

Aamir Khan visits the National War Memorial in Delhi with his Laal Singh Chaddha team.

Aamir Khan was also accompanied by Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni at the war memorial.

Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan also joined his team to pay tributes to martyrs.

Aamir Khan interacts with officials at the war memorial in the national capital.

Naga Chaitanya offers tribute to India's martyrs at the national war memorial.

Mona Singh's late father Jasbir Singh was also a retired colonel in the Indian Army.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles. It is also the Bollywood debut of South superstar Naga Chaitanya. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump. Recently, ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ was also trending on social media to which Aamir reacted and urged fans to watch his film. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film," he said.

Laal Singh Chaddha will hit theatres on August 11 which means it will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Raksha Bandhan.

first published: August 09, 2022, 17:49 IST
last updated: August 09, 2022, 18:15 IST