Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya Visit National War Memorial, Pay Homage To Martyrs

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, its promotions are currently underway. On Tuesday, Aamir Khan visited Delhi along with his Laal Singh Chaddha cast when the actor also visited the National War Memorial in the national capital.

In the pictures, the team of Laal Singh Chaddha including Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and director Advait Chandan can be seen paying tribute to India’s martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. In one of the pictures, Aamir Khan can be seen interacting with the officials at the war memorial, in another clicks Naga and Mona can also be seen offering their tributes. Not many people know that Mona Singh’s late father Jasbir Singh was also a retired colonel in the Indian Army.

Advertisement

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles. It is also the Bollywood debut of South superstar Naga Chaitanya. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump. Recently, ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ was also trending on social media to which Aamir reacted and urged fans to watch his film. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film," he said.

Laal Singh Chaddha will hit theatres on August 11 which means it will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here