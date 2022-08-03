Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Starrer Certified U/A; Run Time Longer Than PK, Dangal

In less than 10 days, Aamir Khan will return to the big screen after four long years with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, stars Aamir in the titular role while Kareena Kapoor plays his lady love. The film also stars Mona Singh, who plays the role of Aamir’s mother. While the reviews are awaited, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the film has been certified.

Taking to Twitter, Adarsh revealed that the film has been certified U/A. He also revealed that the film will be 2 hours, 44 min, 50 sec. “‘LAAL SINGH CHADDHA’ RUN TIME… #LaalSinghChaddha certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on 2 August 2022. Duration: 164.50 min:sec [2 hours, 44 min, 50 sec]," Adarsh tweeted.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s run time is shorter than Lagaan, which was 3 hours 44 minutes, and Dhoom, which was about 2 hours 52 minutes. However, the film is longer than his other recent releases such as Secret Superstar (2 hours 30 minutes), Dangal (2 hours 41 minutes), and PK (2 hours 32 minutes).

The film is directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The original film was distributed by Paramount Pictures, who will also be the overseas distributor for Laal Singh Chaddha.

When News18.com asked whether he has plans to show Lal Singh Chaddha to Hanks, Khan said, “I have written to Tom Hanks. I have got feedback from his team that they are checking his schedule for that. I would really love to show the film to him as I am curious about how he would react."

The Dangal actor also admitted that adapting a classic as Forrest Gump comes with its own challenges, which is why he was initially reluctant to hear the script. “A film like Forrest Gump that is a cult classic is difficult to adapt. That is why I didn’t listen to the script for 2 years. It’s like saying ‘let’s remake Mughal-E-Azam.’ But when I heard the script, I was blown. I decided that this is something that I really want to make."

