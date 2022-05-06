Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Reveals Kahani Song Was Composed at His and Kiran Rao’s Panchgani Home

Apart from possessing impeccable acting prowess, Aamir Khan is also a master of phenomenal marketing skills. Introducing the world to a completely new promotion strategy, the superstar, on Thursday, launched his first-ever podcast called Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan. Now, while sharing the fascinating unknown tales about his film, Aamir revealed that Laal Singh Chaddha’s first song Kahani was composed at his and Kiran Rao’s Panchgani house. For those who don’t know, after being married for 15 years, the two announced their divorce last year in July. Currently, they are co-parenting their 10-year-old son Azaad Rao Khan.

Even after their separation, the duo continued to work on their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which they both are co-producing. Many times, the two were spotted together outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai.

Coming back to the podcast, during which Aamir said that to work on the song’s creation, he along with his team, including lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and composer Pritam used to go to Panchgani. Not only to work on the song, but Aamir added that there were times when the team used to go to his and Kiran’s Panchgani house for rehearsals. Located on the outskirts of Mumbai, Panchgani is a quaint hill station, where Aamir and Kiran have a home. Speaking about it, Aamir said,"Amitabh and Pritam sat down to make the song. We headed to Panchgani to work on the song. I have a home in Panchgani… Kiran (Rao) and I have a home in Panchgani. So, we head there to work on the song."

Further detailing it, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said that they preferred going to Panchgani because “over there, the creative work turns out to be good." And therefore, many times they even head there “for rehearsals." Aamir revealed that both Amitabh and Pritam used to “lock themselves in a room," and the rest of them “could hear the instruments strumming," while they all used to work in the garden of the house on dialogues, costumes, and some other things. Not only this, but the actor also surprised the listeners when he revealed that Laal Singh Chaddha took 14 years to make.

Aamir added that “in June-July" the Advait Chandan’s directorial will complete 14 years, and during the first few years, the team was running behind the rights of the film. For those who don’t know, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ award-winning movie Forrest Gump. Apart from Aamir, the comedy film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Sharman Joshi in the pivotal role. The movie is all set to release on the big screens on August 11.

