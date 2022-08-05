Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's Look Gets Approval From Gurdwara Body SGPC

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. In the movie, Aamir will be seen playing the role of a Sikh and therefore the makers wanted to make sure they do not hurt the sentiments of the community. For the same, a special screening was arranged for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

“As the film is based in Punjab and Aamir Khan is playing the character of a Sikh, the makers wanted to get every single detail right and now that the film is ready, they screened it for the members of SGPC who loved the film," a source cited by the Hindustan Times claimed. Reportedly, the producers had also shown the film’s script to the committee even before they started to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha.

Following the screening, the Gurudwara body approved the depiction of Aamir’s character as a Sardar in the film. Talking about the same, Aamir said, “I was very touched by the reaction of the members of the SGPC. I am so glad that our film touched their hearts so deeply."

Besides Aamir, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. It is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump. Recently, ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ was also trending on social media to which Aamir reacted and urged fans to watch his film. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film," he said.

Laal Singh Chaddha will hit theatres on August 11 which means it will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Raksha Bandhan.

