Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 4: Amid Boycott Calls, Film Slowly Inches Towards Rs 50 Cr

Aamir Khan’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha has witnessed a small growth on its fourth day at the box office. The film, which is the official remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, was released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and was expected to benefit from the long weekend. However, the film has now performed as per expectations, mostly owing to calls to boycott the film.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film collected Rs 10 crores on its fourth day at the box office. The Sunday collections pushed the overall collections to Rs 37.96 cr. “#LaalSinghChaddha makes no breakthrough on Day 4 [Sun] either… Day-wise trending remains lacklustre… Hasn’t benefitted despite the holidays… Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: ₹ 37.96 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha has been tackling calls for a boycott for a few weeks now. Social media users said that they were not watching the film because they were upset with Aamir over his past statements about the country. Several people including Aamir’s niece Zayn Marie Khan, his daughter Ira Khan, his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Mona Singh, and many others, objected to the boycott calls. Even Aamir Khan had urged audiences to not boycott his film before the film had released, requesting them to watch the film.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. The latter film is also trying to find a footing at the box office. The trade expert shared that the Aanand L Rai directorial collected Rs 7 crores on Sunday. “#RakshaBandhan remains low-key on Day 4 [Sun], not hitting double digits even once… Mass pockets remain steady, but the overall 4-day total is disappointing… Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 28.16 cr. #India biz."

It is to see if Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan manage to draw more people on Monday.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here