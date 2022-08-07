Laal Singh Chaddha: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Steal Show At Hyderabad Premiere of Aamir-Chaitanya Starrer

Actors Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya hosted a special premiere of Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad over the weekend and it was attended by the biggest Telugu stars. The cameras spotted Nagarjuna, who is also Naga Chaitanya’s father, and Chiranjeevi attending the special screening.

In a picture from the special screening, Nagarjuna was seen wearing a quirky tee with a pair of pants. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi opted for a simple tee with a pair of pants. The superstar made a memorable entry to the venue, with fans cheering for him.

Advertisement

The guest list also included Amala Akkineni, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Satyadev Kancharana, Allu Sirish, and Allu Aravind.

Advertisement

Aamir had previously screened the film for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and director Sukumar. In a photo shared online last month, the PK actor can be spotted sitting with South Megastar Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and director Sukumar while Naga Chaitanya joined him. It comes as no surprise that the power-packed picture went viral.

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 American Film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chadha would depict several decades in the life of a slow-witted and kindhearted man who witnesses and unwittingly influence several defining historical events in 20th Century India.

Besides Aamir and Chaitanya, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Production and Viacom18 Studios, the film’s music has been composed by Pritam. The film is set to release on August 11.

Speaking about working with Aamir, Chaitanya told News18 Showsha, “He knows what he wants and he communicates it very clearly. And it’s our job to deliver that. Until he gets that from us, he can be a taskmaster."

He added, “Sometimes you work with filmmakers experimenting in terms of how they want scenes to look through the process of making a film. But that’s not the case with Aamir sir. That makes it very simple for us to go back and work on what he wants. He’s very precise that way."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here