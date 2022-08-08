Laal Singh Chaddha: Filmmaker Goutam Ghose Slams Social Media Negativity Around Aamir Khan's Film

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. However, days ahead of the film’s release, ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ has also been trending on Twitter. Amid all this, National Award-winning filmmaker Goutam Ghose has now slammed those who are spreading negativity on social media ahead of the film’s release. In a recent interview with E-Times, ‘Raahgir’ director shared that celebrities are being targeted ‘without any reason’.

“We have seen how social media has turned out to be a key part of everyone’s life. It has indeed brought us closer and together but it’s also spreading negativity as targeting public figures without any reason has become the latest trend these days. I think in this post-pandemic era, Bollywood has become a soft target. Every Friday whenever a Hindi movie is releasing, you will see #BoycottBollywood trending on social," he said.

Advertisement

Goutam Ghose went on to say that those who spread negativity on social media regarding a movie are the ones who generally don’t go to theatres. “If you closely look into the box office scenario, maximum 1 or 2 percent of our total population watch films in cinema halls. Frankly speaking, those who trend this kind of negativity online don’t even go to theatres. Also, there are some who dig up old videos of stars and viral them in a negative way so that the business of a certain film can get affected because of some controversy," he added.

Advertisement

Earlier, Aamir Khan also reacted to the film being targeted on social media and said, “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film."

Besides Aamir, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh besides Aamir. It is also the Bollywood debut of South superstar Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here