Laal Singh Chaddha Makers Say 'No Money Is Lost'; Bipasha Basu, Debina Bonnerjee Announce Pregnancies

Recently, reports had even claimed that certain distributors of Laal Singh Chaddha had asked the producers for “monetary compensation" due to the losses they reportedly suffered. Now, Viacom 18, the production house behind the film, has responded to these reports, by calling them “baseless speculation". “There are no external distributors, it’s being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place. The film is still running in theaters both in India and internationally. This is baseless speculation," Ajit Andhare, CEO of Viacom 18, told ETimes.

Anurag Kashyap had a sweet reunion with his two ex-wives, Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin. Taking to social media, Anurag shared a photo with Aarti and Kalki and the three of them could be seen sporting their brightest smiles. Sharing the photo, the filmmaker wrote, “My two pillars .." For the uninitiated, Anurag tied the knot with Aarti in 1997 and parted ways in 2009. They are co-parents to their daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. He then got married to Kalki in 2011 and parted ways in 2015. Even after their separation, they share a good bond with each other and the picture is proof.

Producers Anjum Rizvi, Raghavendra N and Riju Bajaj have joined hands to helm Jai Hind, an international feature film and a biopic on the life of Dr Chempakaraman Pillai, a political activist and revolutionary, who coined the slogan ‘Jai Hind’. While the makers are yet to unravel the cast, News18 has exclusively learnt that three mainstream actors are currently in contention for the lead role. A little birdie close to the film tells us that Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are being considered to essay the part of Dr Pillai.

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared the news with her fans. She also dropped a couple of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. In the first click, Karan can be seen embracing Bipasha’s baby bump. In another picture, the actor can be seen going down on his knees to kiss the baby bump.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also announced that they are going to be parents for the second time. They shared a picture of themselves with their four-month-old daughter Lianna along with ultrasound snaps of their second baby. In an exclusive chat with News18, Choudhary says that he is overjoyed to share the news of them expecting their second child with their well-wishers and admirers. “Badi khushi ho rahi hai. I’ve always believed in the idea of ‘hum do humaare do’," he stated.

