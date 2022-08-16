Laal Singh Chaddha Makers Say 'No Money Is Lost,' Clarify 'Baseless' Rumours About Aamir Khan Film

Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most awaited films of the year. It also marked Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen after a gap of four years. However, the film, which was released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, had an opening of Rs 12 crore, which had been the worst opening figure of any Aamir Khan film in the last 13 years.

Even after the four days of its release, the film couldn’t touch the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Recently, reports had even claimed that certain distributors had asked the producers for “monetary compensation" due to the losses they reportedly suffered. Now, Viacom 18, the production house behind the film, has responded to these reports, by calling them “baseless speculation".

“There are no external distributors, it’s being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place. The film is still running in theaters both in India and internationally. This is baseless speculation," Ajit Andhare, CEO of Viacom 18, told ETimes.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha has been facing boycott calls on social media. Aamir Khan’s visit to Turkey in 2020 and a meeting with Turkey’s First Lady Erdogan triggered off a massive backlash against him once again. Aamir has also been facing uproar on social media for his old remarks regarding intolerance in the country. All this has said to have affected the business of Laal Singh Chaddha.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama.com, Aamir Khan seems to be in a state of shock. “Aamir had worked really hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard," says a close friend of Aamir and his former wife Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan had earlier confessed that he was hurt when he saw the ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend on Twitter. He urged social media users to watch the film. During a roundtable interaction, when Aamir was asked about the trend, the actor admitted to being heartbroken. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film," Aamir said.

