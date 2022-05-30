Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya Learnt More from Aamir Khan in 45 Days Than What He’d in 12 Years

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha was unveiled yesterday at the IPL finale. The film which is the official remake of Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Fans could also spot Naga Chaitanya in one of the scenes from the film. Now, the Telugu actor, who will be making his Bollywood debut with the film, has shared his experience of working with superstar Aamir Khan.

In an interview with a news portal, Naga Chaitanya opened up about the experience of working with Aamir Khan and revealed, “One thing is for sure that, what I have learnt in last 12 years, I learnt from him in 45 days. He has taught me more than that. He’s got this amazing magic that he can rub off, influence people without even trying."

He also talked about Aamir Khan and said, “At first, he is an actor, but he is in-tuned with craft as much as he with acting, and that’s amazing. He is always chasing content. He always talks about content first. He doesn’t talk about (box office) numbers or packaging. All that comes in the end, but as they’re filming, and till they finish filming, he is only chasing the content, and he’s been true to that."

Earlier, sharing the trailer, leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan had written, “A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later… one of my most special films… also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy) 😋 Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it… it’s something I will cherish forever ♥️ Over to you guys, finally… #LaalSinghChaddha ♥️"

Laal Singh Chaddha will have Naga Chaitanya as Aamir Khan character, Laal’s friend during his Army days. The film also stars Kareena as his love interest, and Mona Singh as his mother. The screenplay for the film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni.

