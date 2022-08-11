Laal Singh Chaddha: Sivakarthikeyan Is All Praise For Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor

Aamir Khan’s much-talked-about film Laal Singh Chaddha finally hit the theatres on August 11 after many delays. Alongside Aamir, the comedy-drama stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya in key roles. Recently, a special screening of the film was organised by the makers, which was attended by quite a few celebrities. Kollywood superstar Sivakarthikeyan was among the many film stars who graced the film premiere with their presence.

Now, a video of Sivakarthikeyan was released by the makers of the film, where the actor has given a shout-out to Laal Singh Chaddha. In the video, the Doctor star could be heard saying, “Laal Singh Chaddha is a film that addresses elements like positivity, human values and relationships. In today’s day and age, we need films that talk about compassion and positivity. We have a catalogue of films that we always reach out to when we feel blue or need some motivation. Laal Singh Chaddha is one such film." Praising Laal Singh Chaddha’s protagonist, Sivakarthikeyan added, “Aamir Khan sir, you are always great."

Filmmaker Priyadarshan also praised the film and said, “Aamir Khan’s films have always impressed us and I felt the same way. I enjoyed the film completely."

For the unversed, the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha began in 2019, and the film has been in the making ever since then. The shooting of this Advait Chandan directorial was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ award-winning film Forrest Gump. It took almost 8 to 9 years for Aamir Khan to get the remake rights of the film. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni while it is jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios. It also has a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

