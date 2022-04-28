Laal Singh Chaddha Song Kahani: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Film's First Track Wins Over Internet

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is finally out with his ‘Kahani.’ Recently, a video of Aamir talking about a big ‘Kahani’ reveal took the internet by storm. And, guess what? The cat is finally out of the bag as the makers of Aamir’s highly-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ have dropped its first song, titled ‘Kahani’.

Aamir Khan’s labour of love, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is one of the most awaited films of the year and will be released in theatres nationwide on 11th August 2022. After giving the Indian audiences one cinematic gem after another, Aamir Khan Productions is all set to bring you another heartwarming story with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. The Indian adaptation of Eric Roth’s original screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan.

Advertisement

The Laal Singh Chaddha album is composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the first song ‘Kahani’ has vocals by Mohan Kannan that beautifully encapsulate the movie.

“I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers, and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into," Aamir said.

“Aamir Khan is a hero both onscreen and off it. He understands that music needs to be under the spotlight at times and has allowed it to take centre stage in his films. It’s the most fantastic and satisfying experience working with him on his films," Pritam said in a statement.

Laal Singh Chaddha is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao and is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.