Laal Singh Chaddha Song Kahani: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Weave Magic In New Music Video

The music video of Kahani from Laal Singh Chaddha has finally been released. The audio version of the song, sung by Sonu Nigam, was released a few weeks ago and has been on playing on radios for a while now. Aamir has now dropped the music video of the song and it gives a glimpse of Laal Singh Chaddha’s love for his childhood friend, played by Kareena.

The video begins with a turbaned Laal seated on the train when he comes across a feather. Through the feather, viewers are taken through his childhood, from the time he struggled to walk to find his ability to walk without support — all with his childhood love by his side.

The song then branches out to offer glimpses of their life as adults, his struggles through the days in the Army, and his run through different parts of the country. We also are given a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya and teased Kareena’s ailment in the movie.

Watch the Kahani music video below:

Aamir wanted to release all the songs without a music video so that the musicians, singers, lyricists, and technicians remain under the spotlight. So far the star has released ‘Kahani’, ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’, ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’ and ‘Tur Kalleyan’ in the audio version and this is the first time the makers have released the music video.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August and will clash with Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

Aamir recently screened the film for Telugu stars Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and director Sukumar while Naga Chaitanya joined him.

