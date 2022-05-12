Laal Singh Chaddha Song Main Ki Kaaran Is Sooting and Relaxing, Sonu Nigam Already Calls It a 'Winner'

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited movies of the year and has been making headlines for a long time now. After launching ‘Kahani’ the first song of the movie, Aamir Khan on Thursday introduced audiences and music aficionados to ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ - the second track of his film. With vocals by Sonu Nigam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ is composed by Pritam. It is a melodious song whose beauty lies in its simplicity.

Interestingly, only the audio of the song has been released. Reportedly, Aamir Khan has chosen to not release the video of the songs of Laal Singh Chaddha, but instead only the audios. The actor-producer decided to put the musicians and the music of the film center stage, in order to highlight the music industry and to allow the audience to enjoy these tracks unadulterated by the visuals.

Actor-producer Aamir Khan and Sonu Nigam also launched the song on Red FM and they spoke about ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ in detail. Sonu Nigam called the song a ‘winner’ in his journey and revealed how Aamir only wanted him to sing it. “When Pritam approached me for the song, he told me how Aamir Khan only wanted me to sing it. I’ve sung for Aamir before and all those songs were superhits and received so much love from audiences. I believe ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ is going to be another winner in our journey," the singer said.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in key roles. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

