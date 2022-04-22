Laal Singh Chaddha Teaser To Be Released On April 28? Fans Speculate After Aamir Khan Drops Hint

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most-awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release, looks like the makers are all set to release the teaser of the film. Aamir Khan Productions took to social media and dropped a video that has not only left fans curious but excited too.

Since Aamir Khan is not on social media, updates regarding his upcoming work are usually shared on the actor’s production house. On Friday, the social media handle of the production house dropped a video in which Aamir can be seen playing cricket. However, what left everyone baffled is the part where Aamir says that he will reveal a special ‘kahaani’ on the 28th of April. “28 ko main tum logo ko ek kahani sunane wala hu," he says and adds, “IPL mein chance hai kya."

This has left netizens confused. While some of Aamir Khan fans are speculating if the teaser of Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on April 28, others are asking if there is some IPL 2022 connection to the actor’s video. “Laal Singh Chaddha teaser on 28 April," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, “Kya aa raha hai? Teaser? Trailer? New film announcement?"

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, whereas it is directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump which was also based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. Reportedly, the film has been shot in over 100 locations across India. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya in a key role. Earlier, Laal Singh Chaddha was spotted to hit theatres in April but it was then postponed. The film will now be released on August 11, 2022.

