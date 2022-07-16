Laal Singh Chaddha: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies To Present In Tamil Nadu

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, has generated tremendous buzz on social media and is trending on Twitter for the last few weeks. The film is an official adaptation of the Hollywood blockbuster The Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. Fans are eagerly waiting for the comedy-drama, as the film marks the return of Aamir Khan to the silver screen after four years. Trade analysts expect the movie to wreak havoc at the box office across India. If reports are to be believed, Udhayanidhi Stalin has acquired the rights to distribute the Tamil version of Laal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, the 44-year-old will be presenting the film under his banner, Red Giant Movies. Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant movies had also distributed R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect throughout Tamil Nadu.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 11. Consequently, Aamir Khan is heavily promoting his film for the last few weeks. Recently, Aamir arranged a special screening at the residence of superstar Chiranjeevi. The screening was attended by stalwarts of southern cinema like SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

It is worth noting that Chiranjeevi is distributing the film’s Telugu version. The 66-year-old shared the news on Twitter and expressed his happiness on getting the chance to present Laal Singh Chaddha to the Telugu audiences.

“Feel very privileged to present the Telugu version of my dear friend Aamir Khan‘s wonderful emotional roller coaster Laal Singh Chaddha Our Telugu audiences are surely going to love him!" read Chiranjeevi’s tweet.

Laal Singh Chaddha features a stellar star cast which includes Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan at the box office.

