Laal Singh Chaddha Writer Atul Kulkarni Shares Cryptic Tweet About Destruction After Film's Failure

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was released after a long delay owing to the pandemic, however, the film failed to create an impact. The Advait Chandan directorial also had to face backlash from netizens who demanded its boycott. Amid the film’s poor performance writer Atul Kulkarni posted a cryptic tweet about destructions being celebrated. The film is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. It has been adapted by Kulkarni. He has also limited the comments on his post.

His Tweet read, “When destruction is celebrated as if it were a spectacle, the harsh truths are reduced to debris. #globalphenomenon."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Take a look:

Netizens retweeted his post and while some showed him support, some lashed out at him. One user wrote, “Destruction is a relative term. For you it may be destruction but for some like me it is uprising. #LaalSinghChaddha" while another added, “I enjoyed the total decimation of LSC."

Advertisement

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theatres on August 11. The film also featured Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. Despite gaining positive reviews from critics, the film became a victim of the boycott trend and failed to rule the box office in the country. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Laal Singh Chaddha is breaking records in international markets.

Advertisement

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Advait Chandan’s directorial has now surpassed Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in international markets so far. While Gangubai Kathiawadi had earned $7.47 million in the international market, Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs $7.5 million i.e Rs 59 crore. The two films are followed by Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at $5.88 million and The Kashmir Files $5.7 million. However, it should also be noted that the Telugu blockbuster RRR had collected nearly $20 million from international markets.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here