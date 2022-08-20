Laal Singh Chaddha’s Mona Singh On Controversy Over ‘Malaria’ Dialogue: 'Can’t Tell Kid People Are Killing Each Other'

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha failed to pull the audience to the theatres. The much-anticipated film struggled to reach the 50 crore mark at the Box Office. While experts are quoting various reasons behind such a dismal performance on the silver screen, some of them have also attributed the boycott campaign that was purported by netizens against Aamir Khan and team over some controversial statements. Mona Singh, whose performance in the film was appreciated by many finally spoke her mind on one of her dialogues which used malaria as a metaphor for riots.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the 3 Idiots actor shared, “I think people who have raised an issue with the line have definitely not watched the film. The kind of son I have, Laal, he is a slow boy and understands things only when I explain them well. At that age, you cannot tell a kid that there are riots going on and people are killing each other. What is the best solution — the way a mother can explain something so massive in such a beautiful way, ‘Desh me malaria faila hua hai’. He gets it bang on that its not the right time to step out of the house. I never bought guns for my nephew, I bought Lego, books or other toys. You don’t hand them guns or talk about issues like killing."

Mona Singh also expressed why the character of Gurpreet Singh Chaddha excited her and at the same time posed a challenge for a seasoned actress like herself. She said, “I jumped at the opportunity when I was asked to audition for the role - I auditioned my dying scene and my principal scene. Three days after my audition, I immediately got a call from Aamir sir directly and from Advait. I can’t tell you how happy they were with my audition, they just wanted to meet me the next day, narrate me the movie and tell me everything about it. I loved the script, it was so Indianised and beautifully written. I thought for my age, this is going to be the biggest challenge for me to take up this role. I am not a mother and I am not that old as well, so for me to portray a full life span — from 22 to 60 was very challenging and satisfying as an actor."

Laal Singh Chadha was directed by Advait Chandan who previously worked with Aamir Khan on Taare Zameen Par as an assistant production manager. The movie marked Aamir’s comeback after a long sabbatical. It depicted several decades in the life of a slow-witted and kind-hearted man who witnessed and unwittingly influenced several defining historical events in 20th Century India. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures, It took ten years for Atul Kulkarni to purchase the rights of Forrest Gump and another ten years to adapt it for the Hindi-speaking audience.

