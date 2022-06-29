Laal Singh Chadha: Aamir Khan Recalls His First Heartbreak, Says 'Bas Ek Cheez Acchi Hui...'

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chadha. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its songs have been rulings hearts. Recently, the Bollywood actor launched yet another melodious song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ through a social media live. The song which is sung by Arijit Singh and is composed by Pritam talks about the unfulfilled pain. While launching the song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ Aamir Khan also shared the story of his first heartbreak.

The actor revealed how there was a girl in his tennis club whom he liked a lot. However, the girl soon left the country, leaving Aamir heartbroken. “This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me, and one fine day I found out that she left the country with her family. I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn’t know, Bas Ek hi cheez achi Hui ki main bohot accha tennis player ban Gaya, later after some years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion," the actor said. Aamir Khan also mentioned how his first love is a very close friend to him who has no idea about his unrequited feelings.

Apart from ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’, the last two songs of Laal Singh Chaddha - ‘Kahani’ and ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’ have touched the core of the music fans too.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. The film is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ acclaimed Forrest Gump. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film has been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is now all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide. This means that the film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

