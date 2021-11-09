Laddunda, First Single From Nagarjuna's Bangarraju, Already a Hit Among Viewers

Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna is in the headlines these days owing to his upcoming film Bangarraju. The veteran actor will be seen sharing the screen with his son Akkineni Naga Chaitanya.

The makers of the film recently released the first song, Laddunda, from the film on Zee Music’s South YouTube channel. The veteran actor has reportedly lent his voice to the song, penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar. Anoop Rubens has composed the music for the film.

The video of the song has been shot in the heaven backdrop and Nagarjuna is seen dancing with women.

Advertisement

This is the second collaboration of actor Nagarjuna with director Kalyan Krishna Kursala. Earlier, the duo gave the blockbuster film Soggade Chinni Nayana and are now back with its sequel, Bangarraju.

Anoop Rubens, who has already given chartbuster albums, is the composer for the film. He has also been a part of Akkineni’s memorable project Manam, which was a musical hit.

Makers have high hopes not just of the film but also of the album. Meanwhile, the first single Laddunda is getting a great response from the audience.

Besides the veteran actor, Nuthana Mohan, Dhanunjay, Haripriya, and Mohana Bogaraju have also lent their voices.

Apart from Nagarjuna, his son Naga Chaitanya will be in the second lead role in the film. Moreover, Ramya Krishna will also be seen as an important role. Along with this, Kirti Shetty will be in the lead role opposite Naga Chaitanya.

The shooting of the new schedule of the movie will start from today in Mysore where some important sequences will be shot. The film’s screenplay has been written by Satyanand. The much-awaited film is bankrolled by Nagarjuna under his banner Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd in association with Zee Studios.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.