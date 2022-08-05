Lady Gaga Confirms She is Playing Harley Quinn in Joker Folie A Deux with Joaquin Phoenix

Pop sensation Lady Gaga is known for delivering chartbusters. Not only that, her sartorial choices of outfits sets her apart from her contemporaries. After proving her merit in acting through films like ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘House of Gucci’, the Applause singer is all set to make her comeback with the perpetual sequel of Joaquin Phoenix critically acclaimed Joker.

Recently, the firebrand singer took to her social media handles to share a small musical teaser of the upcoming film Joker: Folie A Deux. Touted to be a musical which the video hints at with its upbeat musical tone, Lady Gaga would be essaying the role of Harley Quinn. In the video, the silhouettes of Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Lady Gaga’s character can be seen dancing against a dark red backdrop.

The video ends with the film’s title and confirmed release date, set for October 4, 2024, followed by the Joker’s iconic laugh that can be heard in the background. The tweet by Gaga also appears to confirm earlier reports that she was in talks to star in the highly anticipated sequel alongside Phoenix with speculation that she will portray Harley Quinn.

Several netizens reacted to this exciting news. One of them wrote, “Yes!! Congratulations Babygirl!!", someone else commented, “Next Step-The Oscars". Several fans of the multi-faceted singer left endearing comments like ‘The way men were acting about the first Joker? This is my JOKER!’, ‘Wowow Full body chills. This is PERFECT’ and many more. Although, the plot of the film is still under wraps, the subtle deviation from the dark and gritty storyline has certainly piqued the interest of the fans.

Joker was a 2019 American psychological thriller film directed and produced by Todd Phillips, who co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Silver. The film, based on DC Comics characters, starred Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker and provided a possible origin story for the character. Set in 1981, it follows Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comedian whose descent into insanity and nihilism inspires a violent countercultural revolution against the wealthy in a decaying Gotham City. Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron appeared in supporting roles. The film went on to garner both critical and commercial acclaim.

