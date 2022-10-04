Lady Superstar Nayanthara's Gold To Soon Get a Release Date

Nayanthara’s Gold has generated a great deal of buzz among her fans. If the latest reports are to be believed, the film is in the post-production stage. Die-hard fans of Nayanthara are delighted to know that the film will soon be released in theatres. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release date of Gold.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Onam, i.e. September 8. However, the film’s release was delayed due to unknown reasons. In a Facebook post, Gold’s director Alphonse Puthren has revealed the reason for the delay.

Director Puthren said that his team needs to work on aspects such as colour grading and graphics before proceeding with the film’s release. He also added that the makers do not want to deliver a half-baked film.

Nayanthara’s Gold is a romantic comedy. The film features an out-of-the-box premise and looks promising. Gold is Alphonse Puthren’s first film after Premam (2015). Gold boasts of a talented cast which includes Nayanthara, Amal Ameer, Roshan Mathew, Krishna Sankar, Deepti Sati, and Baburaj. It is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen.

Nayanthara has delivered many blockbusters in her stellar career and cultivated a huge fan base. She is one of the few actresses who can boast of pan-India popularity.

Recently, Nayanthara’s marriage to Vignesh Shivan generated great hype on social media. The wedding was attended by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and other stalwarts of the film industry.

Interestingly, Netflix will soon come up with a documentary of Nayanthara’s wedding. Titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, the documentary will focus on the lady superstar’s journey in the film industry and provide an intimate look at her wedding.

Nayanthara has many interesting projects, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The much-awaited film is being directed by Atlee.

