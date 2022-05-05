Lagnachi Bedi Actor Minal Bal Welcomes Home Her New Ciaz

Marathi actor Minal Bal, who is currently working on the show Lagnachi Bedi, has welcomed a new member of the family. No, it’s not a human but a vehicle. Recently, Minal posted a picture of herself with a beautiful heartwarming caption that says, “Welcome home Ciaz! Welcome to the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. Now the journey will be with you from here on."

Her celebrity friends and fans have been sending her wishes and the post has been liked by more than 1,400 users.

Advertisement

The actor is currently working in Lagnachi Bedi, the remake of the Hindi television show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein. The original show was aired on Star plus and was based on a young police officer marrying a woman honouring the promise that he made to her dying father. Lagnachi Bedi premiered on Star Pravah on January 31. In the Marathi version, actors Sayali Deodhar and Sanket Pathak are seen in the lead roles. Minal plays the role of Rajani Ratnaparkhi in the show.

The actor is known for sharing her dance videos on the internet. She keeps getting love from her fans for her dance videos apart from her acting skills.

Recently, she posted her dance video on a very popular song from Shershah, Raataan Lambiyan. Around 300 users liked the video and fans could not stop themselves from reacting to it. One of her fans commented, “Amazing, Very beautifully choreographed. Graceful dance steps." Another fan commented, “Wow Didi, So beautiful. You are the best dancer. Biggest fan from Mumbai."

Advertisement

Before that, she posted another video in which she danced to Shreya Ghosal’s Chandra song. The video was viewed more than 20,000 times, while over 800 users liked the clip. This video was posted in collaboration with the official account of Planet Marathi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.