Lagnachi Bedi, the Marathi Remake of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, To Premiere on Jan 31

Lagnachi Bedi, the Marathi remake of the popular Hindi show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, will premiere on Star Pravah on January 31. In 2015, the original show, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, was aired on Star Plus, turning out to be one of the most loved TV series. In the Marathi version, actors Sayali Deodhar and Sanket Pathak will be seen in the lead roles.

The promo Lagnachi Bedi has been shared by Star Pravah’s Instagram account. In the video, the last rites of the father of the female lead are being carried out and the actor is mourning his death. Following this, Sanket Pathak enters the scene and Sayali is seen accusing him of her father’s death.

A few seconds later, Sayali is seen marrying Sanket in a mandap but says that she will never be able to accept her father’s murderer.

The reports of the Marathi remake of this popular Hindi show has excited the audience, and the TV fans are eager to witness this new story after seven years.

The promo shows Sanket in the role of a police officer who is marrying Sayali despite having a love affair. Revati Lele will play Sanket’s girlfriend.

More details about the storyline are still awaited and it will be interesting to see if Lagnachi Bedi entertains the audience as much as the original Hindi version did.

Speaking of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, the show revolved around a love triangle, which gained immense popularity among the small screen audience in 2015.

