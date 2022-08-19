Lakshmi Manchu On The List of 100 Most Beautiful Faces Globally; Know More

Lakshmi Manchu, the popular actress, producer, and television presenter, has made it to the list of 100 Most Beautiful Faces Global List. The list includes popular faces from all around the globe, covering over 40 countries, like actors, TV personalities, internet sensations, K-pop artists, etc.

The list of 100 Most Beautiful Faces is announced by TC Candler.

This global list includes famous names like Ryan Reynolds, Beyonce, Tom Hardy, Shawn Mendes, Sebastian Stan, Taylor Swift, Mahira Khan, Ram Charan, Manushi Chillar, and many more.

However, Lakshmi has challenged many top heroines in this regard.

Advertisement

On the professional front, the actress has had a successful career. She made her acting debut with the American television series Las Vegas, where she played the minor role of Sarasvati Kumar. The actress made her Theatre debut as Miss Trunchbull in the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda directed by Taher Ali Baigh in 2016.

Apart from that, she has been a part of a lot of popular projects like Thank You for Washing, Dongala Mutha, Department, Kadal, Guntur Talkies, Basmati Blues, Lakshmi Bomb, Pitta Kathalu, and many more.

Currently, she is busy dabbling in multiple projects, including a Telugu film wherein she is playing a cop. She is also working with her father Mohan Babu as an actor plus producer in the upcoming movie Agninakshathram. The movie is directed by Prateek Prajosh, while Gokul Bharathi filmed it.

The film stars Viswant, Chitra Shukla, Samuthirakani, and Siddique. This is the first collaboration in which the father-daughter duo will be sharing screen space. Meanwhile, Lakshmi is also set to make her big Malayam debut with superstar Mohanlal.

Apart from being an actor and producer, she is also into social work. Her organisation Teach For Change works for the betterment of the education of children.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here