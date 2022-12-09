Lakshmi Manchu’s Bold Role as Lesbian in Monster Grabs Attention of OTT Audience

The Malayalam action thriller Monster, starring Mohanlal, and directed by Vysakh got a lukewarm response when it was released in theatres in October. The film did average business at the box office and most critics are of the view that it is certainly not one of Mohanlal’s better films. However, after the movie’s OTT release last week, actress Lakshmi Manchu, who plays a pivotal role in Monster has hogged most of the attention due to a twist to her character towards the climax of the film.

It is unexpectedly revealed that Lakshmi Manchu is a lesbian towards the end of the film and is in a romantic relationship with the character played by Honey Rose. People who watched the film on OTT have been left surprised by the intimate scenes between the two actresses, who play negative characters in the film. Lakshmi Manchu has shared quite a few liplocks with Honey Rose in the movie and an entire song depicting their intimacy is present in the movie.

Lakshmi Manchu is now trending on social media due to the bold character she took up in Monster. It is interesting to note that homosexuality is something which has still not been explored in Malayalam cinema, which sets Monster apart from other films.

Monster was the Malayalam debut for Lakshmi Manchu who is active in Telugu films. In a previous interview, she said that it took her a while to learn her lines in Malayalam. Monster is directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas. The film also stars Sudev Nair, Siddique and KB Ganesh Kumar in important roles.

