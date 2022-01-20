Lakshmy Ramakrishnan on Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's Split: 'Samantha Had to Endure Cruel Stuff Even After..'

Filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan has called out a user for saying that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were “advertising" their split by announcing it on social media. South star Dhanush and his filmmaker wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation through a joint statement on social media on Monday night, January 17.

Reacting to Dhanush’s separation announcement, a fan commented on the actor’s post, “I respect their decision, but it’s their own decision let them do silently then move on, why they are advertising like this… this will guide the wrong way to a lot of his fans. Once divorces are unusual things but nowadays divorce becomes casual because of celebrities…" (sic)

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan reacted to their tweet and said that celebs make announcements so that the “wrong" rumours are not circulated. She further cited Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s example and said that despite making a “graceful" announcement about her separation from Naga Chaitanya, ‘the Family Man 2’ star was subjected to a lot of hate on social media.

“The problem is that, if they don’t announce, distorted news will come out, without their permission, wrong information might be passed on. But even after a very graceful and dignified announcement, @Samanthaprabhu2 had to endure very cruel stuff," Lakshmy tweeted.

Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. Dhanush, 38, and Aishwaryaa, 40, shared a note announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts.

However, Dhanush’s father, Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, in an interview with Dailythandhi newspaper, has simply termed the estranged couple’s separation as “a family quarrel" and denied rumours which claimed the duo was heading for a divorce.

