Lakshya to Kathari Krishna, 7 Tollywood Films To Premiere On December 10

Several filmmakers rushed to release their films on the big screen as soon as the government passed an order to allow theatres to function the way they did before the pandemic. But the lockdown across the country also allowed producers and directors to try their luck on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5. In the last year-and-a-half, several films that were released on the OTT platforms received a good response from the viewers.

Several upcoming Tollywood films will be released on Friday, December 10. However, while most of them are low-budget films, the list also includes some well-known movies like Lakshya.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at films premiering in theatres as well as on OTTs this weekend.

Naga Shourya is all prepped up with his upcoming sports entertainer Lakshya. The film helmed by Santosh Jagarlamudi is racing for a grand release on December 10.

Gamanam, an anthology film written and directed by debutant Sujana Rao, featuring Shriya, Nitya Menon, Priyanka Jawalkar will release on December 10.

Dr Pragabhal directorial Muddy, packed with revenge, action, thriller, adventure, family, and humour elements, will hit the theatres on December 10 simultaneously in six languages.

Naeem Diaries helmed by Damu Balaji opens with the life story of gangster Naeem. The film with Vashishta Sinha in the lead will be released on December 10.

Madhu Gopu’s directorial Bullet Satyam, starring Dev Raj, Sonakshi Verma, and Mona Verma, will be released on December 10.

Kathari Krishna, which features Murali Mehan, Manchu Vishnu, Tanikella Bharani, and Ram Laxman Masters, will be released on December 10.

Santosh Parlawar’s directorial Priyathama starring Anand Kumar, Naga Vamsi Krishna, Vikas Chandra, Usha, Angel, Vrushali, and others is a youthful family entertainer. Bankrolled by Pulakurthi Kondaiah, the love triangle is set to release in theatres on December 10.

