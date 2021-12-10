Lakshya Twitter Review: Naga Shaurya's Sports Film Gets Mixed Reactions

Telugu actor Naga Shourya, who aced the image of a lover Boy in 'Varudu Kaavalenu,' has transformed into an archer for his most recent film, 'Lakshya.' To adapt to the role, he built an 8-pack physique. Directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the film was released on Friday (December 10), and is receiving varied responses from the audience. According to internet critiques, moviegoers are blown away by the actor’s never-before-seen avatar and acting abilities.Though many people were disappointed by the film's typical theme, it appears that the music, cinematography, and performance by the cast members, and a few compelling parts made up for it. Shaurya's beard and chiselled figure, meanwhile, have become the talk of the town. It's no secret that the attractive hottie experienced a dramatic physical makeover to fit the bill as an athlete, thanks to intense training.

In recent years, there has been a shift in sports drama. It was exciting to see generations of underdogs triumph through sports, but it is equally vital to know what happens next. Isn't it true that a rise is virtually always followed by an inevitable downfall? Being good at a sport you're interested in is just half the tale, as we've seen in films like Panga, Toofan, and Sarpatta Parambarai. To some extent, Santhosh Jagarlapudi's Lakshya strives to achieve something similar. The movie has shown what happens to a good archery player when his major source of motivation suddenly departs one day.

Advertisement

The movie has got mixed reviews from Twitter users. Some users remarked on Naga Shaurya's acting, while others shared some scenes from the theatre, demonstrating how fantastic the film was. However, there were also reviews suggesting that the film was not able to create an impact and overall, it was moving at a snail’s pace. Some fans were dissatisfied with the film, claiming that the first half was tedious.

Let’s look at some of the Twitter reviews:

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on this?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.