Lalit Modi Clarifies He And Sushmita Sen Are Dating Each Other: 'Not Married'

Former IPL chief Lalit Modi has clarified that he is not “married" to Sushmita Sen, minutes after referring to her as his “better half" in a social media post. Modi confirmed that he and Sushmita are dating each other. Though Sushmita is yet to comment.

Modi sparked marriage rumours with Sushmita after he posted a series of romantic pictures with the former Miss Universe on his official social media accounts on Thursday and wrote: “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #Maldives #Sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Soon after his post, rumours started doing the rounds that the duo got secretly married in Italy. However, Modi quickly put out a clarification tweet, stating, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

This comes months after Sushmita announced her breakup from Rohman Shawl. The Aarya star confirmed her breakup through social media. The actor’s post spoke about everlasting love and friendship shared by the two of them.

Sushmita Sen is the mother of two adopted daughters. She made her acting comeback with the web series Aarya. The actress recently revealed that she came close to getting married thrice, and all three times “God saved" her.

Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe 1994 pageant and went on to make her debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Dastak in 1996. She has appeared in films like Biwi No 1, Fiza, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

