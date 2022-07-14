Lalit Modi Gives GF Sushmita Sen A Nod In New Instagram Bio, Changes DP To Pic From Their Vacay

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are dating, the IPL founder has confirmed. Lalit took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with the actress and confirmed the news. While the development has come as a surprise, Lalit is not holding back on letting the world know how head over heels he is for Sushmita.

He took to his Instagram bio and gave Sushmita a sweet nod by calling her his love. His bio now reads, “Founder @iplt20 📍🇮🇳INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 🏏- finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47."

He also changed his display picture to a recent picture from what appears to be a vacation they took together. In the picture, the couple seemed to be enjoying a ride in the waters and posing for a happy selfie.

Sharing a series of pictures, which he geotagged as Belgrave Square, Lalit seems to have looked back at his journey from meeting Sushmita to dating her. He shared a number of old and new pictures with her along with the announcement that they are together.

“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he captioned the pictures.

Sushmita is yet to react to the post. Sushmita was previously in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl. They reportedly began dating in 2018 and were public about their relationship. He would often be spotted spending time with the actress and her daughters.

However, they announced their split via an Instagram post last year. In the post, Sushmita wrote that though the relationship ended long ago, they continue to “remain friends." “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga," she wrote at the time. Sushmita and Rohman were spotted together a few times after their split as well.

